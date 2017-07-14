From hospital bed Rishang for harmony between hills and valley

Imphal, July 13 2017: Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Works Minister Thongam Biswajit visited ailing ex-CM and ex-MP Rishang Keishing at around 9.30 pm yesterday who is undergoing treatment at RIMS.

Other visitors include ex-CM and MLA Okram Ibobi and other Congress MLAs and people from various other political parties .

Ex-MLA Victor Keishing, son of Rishang Keishing said that his father was already suffering from heart and kidney ailments.

He was admitted to the hospital on July 1 when he complained of difficulty in breathing .

HoD of Nephrology, RIMS, Prof Dr Saratkumar and Asst Prof Dr Brojen who are attending on Rishang Keishing said that the patient has improved significantly but will be kept under observation till he is fully recovered .

Rishang Keishing talked about communal harmony as he was undergoing treatment.

He also mentioned that when he was the Chief Minister, he used to visit every district to conduct meetings for development .

In Ukhrul district, he got water from beyond Shirui for the people of Manipur .

He also mentioned that during his stint at the Parliament, he never said anything against Manipur .

And while he was the Chief Minister, he never spoke about communal divide between the people of the hills and the people of the valley.

He always stood for unity of the people.

He also said that he would live and die for Manipur .

Chief Minister N Biren and Works Minister Thongam Biswajit wished the ex-CM a speedy recovery on their visit yesterday .

The CM and Works Minister also wished speedy recovery to MLA Ngamthang Haokip, who is also undergoing treatment at RIMS.

Source: The Sangai Express