Home Guard personnel hospitalised during agitation

Imphal, July 24 2017: A woman home guard personnel who was among the personnel who are on hunger strike at Home Guard Complex, Lamphelpat was taken to hospital today after her BP was found low .

The home guard personnel have been demanding amongst others a raise in their salary .

A large team of police personnel led by Addl SP of Imphal West Priyadarshini attempted to take all the five home guard personnel on hunger strike to the hospital today .

However, the home guard personnel resisted the attempt insisting that they end up there regardless of the consequent unless the demands raised by the Home guard are met .

A brief tussle ensued between the police and home guard personnel.

A protester whose BP was found to be low was later taken to the hospital .

A home guard personnel while speaking to media persons later said that the State Govt has neglected the demand for increasing the salary of home guard personnel despite a standing order of the Supreme Court directing the States to increase the salary of the home guard personnel .

The personnel, as such, have taken up the extreme step of launching a hunger strike, the personnel said .

The personnel have been launching series of agitation since June 22 .

