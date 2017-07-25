House clears 4 demands of over Rs 1400 cr after heated debate ; Oppn takes fight to Treasury bench

Imphal, July 24 2017: The Manipur Legislative Assembly today passed four different demands amounting to Rs 1405.89 crore .

The demands passed today were for Transport (Rs 143054000), PWD (Rs 10111789000), Fishery (Rs 335247000) and Social Welfare (Rs 3448872000) .

The demands were tabled for discussion and clearance of the House by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Y Joykumar .

Opposition Members expressing disapproval of the demands cited several reasons but the demands were passed by the House later after the Ministers concerned made due clarifications .

The clarifications came following heated debate between the Treasury and the Opposition .

PWD Minister Th Biswajit said that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved Rs 1630.29 crore for development and expansion of NH 102 .

The project has been delayed as it would affect houses, homesteads, forests, paddy fields and other structures.

It is being estimated that around Rs 150 crore would be needed to pay compensation to affected people .

For restoration of Imphal-Jiribam highway, Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned and another Rs 45.75 crore is expected soon from the Centre .

The Barak Bridge which broke down recently was repaired within two days even though NHIDCL is in charge of Imphal-Jiribam highway .

The State Government has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to upgrade Imphal-Yairipok to the level of a National Highway .

Maintaining that there was no segregation between ruling and Opposition parties while preparing work programmes, Biswajit informed that no fund has been released so far for filling up potholes .

The State’s proposal for allocation of fund from the Central Roads Fund (CRF) is currently at the PMO, and the State would certainly get its share of fund .

Regarding the devastation caused by the recent flood, a multi-sectoral proposal has been submitted to the Centre and the proposal includes construction of roads ravaged by the flood.

The State Government has not dropped the project of Outer Ring Road which would be taken up with financial assistance from Asian Development Bank (ADB).

It is being delayed due to certain objections.

Another factor for the delay is need for around Rs 300 crore for payment of compensation, he added .

At present, there is a liability of Rs 529.55 crore with PWD.

The Government has been working to release the liability in phase manner .

Admitting that one M/S Raghawa Constructions submitted fake bank guarantee certificate in the tender process of expanding NH 39 from MU Main Gate to Lilong, Biswajit claimed that the State Government took up necessary action after the fraudulence was detected .

However, a case is pending at the High Court of Manipur thereby delaying the project .

The post of Chief Engineer (Building) was created recently as a ‘stop-gap’ arrangement.

After requisite documents are sent to the MPSC, the most qualified officer would be given the post and there is no question of the Government favouring any one, Biswajit said in response to a poser raised by the Opposition .

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar cited ever increasing number of vehicles, lack of awareness about traffic rules and absence of alternative rules for traffic congestion on different roads of Imphal .

Highlighting the need to construct alternative roads, Joykumar informed the House that plans are afoot to construct three multi-storeyed parking lots at three suitable places of Imphal .

CID (CB) has been investigating into issuance of forged driving licences.

So far, 400 cases have been detected and FIRs have been registered against 13 people who issued forged driving licences, Joykumar said .

Under the Manipur Transport Policy 2015, committee of rationalisation of routes has been constituted.

Moreover, a traffic regulatory parking committee has also been constituted .

Renaming Imphal airport requires a resolution of the State Assembly.

Nonetheless, plans are afoot to further develop the airport, added the Deputy Chief Minister.

Source: The Sangai Express