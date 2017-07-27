JAC warns stir over 7th Pay

Imphal, July 26 2017: The Joint Administrative Council (JAC) of All Manipur Trade Unions’ Council (AMTUC) and All Manipur Government Employees’ Organisation (AMGEO) has threatened to launch different forms of intense agitation if a firm stand on implementing 7th Pay Commission for the Government employees is not taken during the ongoing 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly session.

Addressing media persons at its office located at Babupara today, the JAC president Khaidem Mani regretted the statement made by Finance Minister Y Joykumar who is also the Deputy Chief Minister on the floor of the Assembly yesterday that the State Government is not in a position to implement 7th Pay Commission for the Government employees as of now .

He asked the Chief Minister to intervene into the matter and take a stand on the legitimate demand in the ongoing Assembly session failing which the JAC will launch different modes of severe agitation.

He appreciated the fact that the State Government is taking up a slew of development programmes both in the hills and the valley but at the same time the incumbent Government cannot ignore the demand made by thousands of Government employees.

A five-member committee was constituted in the past to look into the demand for implementation of 7th Pay Commission which has already been effected in other States, he reminded.

He doubted that 7th Pay Commission would be implemented late in the State like 6th Pay Commission was done in the past.

The JAC was set to launch an intense agitation in November of last year to press the demand but it was suspended for six months after an agreement was reached with the State Government, he added.

Source: The Sangai Express