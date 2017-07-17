Judiciary must strive to win people’s trust, says CM Biren

Imphal, July 16 2017: Chief Ministerhas said that judiciary must strive to win people’s trust to keep democracy vibrant.

He was speaking at the inauguration function of a Family Court held at Thoubal District Level Officers’ Complex today.

The function was organised by the Law and Legislative Affairs Department .

Speaking as chief guest, the Chief Minister said that Family Courts are very unique and peculiar in the sense that various sensitive family disputes are being brought to them .

Acknowledging that the judiciary is confronted with various challenges, he said that the Government would extend its maximum support and co-operation to judiciary and enhance the infrastructure of Courts .

Highlighting that mob-justice is widely prevalent in the State, Chief Minister said that with the help of judiciary, all must strive to stop the culture of mob-justice in the State.

He further stressed that one shouldn’t take the law into one’s hands to punish or torture any person who commits a crime .

Stating that timely intervention and streamlining the rehabilitation process is needed for drug addicts, the Chief Minister stressed that the rate of drug addiction is alarming in the State .

All should strive to bring victims of drug abuse into the mainstream of society.

He assured that the Government would bear all the expenses for the rehabilitation of those drug addicts.

He said that around 24,000 women of the State are living with AIDS .

The Chief Minister further said that holding Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders’ Day provides an opportunity to the Government to know the ground reality and how the people are living in the society .

He said that among several grievances raised by the people, he is deeply concerned with the problems specially faced by differently-abled persons, widows, and aged people of the State .

Minister for Education and Labour and Employment, Th Radheshyam said, “Nobody wants to become a criminal.

So we must ask ourselves why one commits a crime and becomes a criminal.

We all should work collectively towards reformation of the criminals” .

Benny Ngangom, MJS has been appointed as Judge of the Family Court, Thoubal .

Minister for Law and Legislative Affairs L Jayantakumar, Chief Justice (Acting) Justice N Kotiswar, Justice Kh Nobin, Chairman of Bar Council of Manipur O Maduchandra, president of All Manipur Bar Association, H Chandrajit, president of High Court Bar Association Kh Bijoykumar, president of Thoubal District Bar Association, officials of High Court of Manipur, Judges and Senior Advocates attended the function.

Source: The Sangai Express