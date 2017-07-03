Major roads in Imphal dotted with potholes

Imphal, July 02 2017: In stark contrast to the earlier assurance of Chief Minister N Biren that there would be no more potholes on major roads in the State and that work for filling up potholes has been started, most of the key roads mainly in Imphal city are dotted with potholes, as of now .

Many busy roads in the city, including Luwangsangbam along National Highway 2 (Imphal-Dimapur road) which is the home place of the CM are full of potholes .

Many are of the view that Public Works Department (PWD) will find it hard to fill the potholes of varying depth and severity .

Instead of filling up the potholes, work for demolishing and repairing road medians in the city, which were in good condition has been started incurring huge expenditure .

The work is being witnessed at North AOC and in front of PWD office, Khoyathong .

There are abundant potholes along Chingmeirong Khongnanganikarak-Luwangsangbam road, Dingku road, Hatta Minuthong-Khuman Lampak road, Lamlong-Sajiwa Jail road, Wangkhei-Ngariyan road and Porompat road .

The big potholes in the middle of Nagamapal road just behind popular eating place SSS Hotel which is in the heart of the city are causing inconveniences to commuters who have been put at high risk of road mishap .

Even though Imphal was selected amongst the cities of the country for implementation of Smart City mission by BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre, it is speculated that the mission would prove unsuccessful in the city given its present condition of roads and bridges.

Many sections of people have asked whether PWD does not have enough manpower, equipment and fund to repair the potholes.

Source: The Sangai Express