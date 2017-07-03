Manipur killings: Seeking justice for hundreds of ‘unlawful deaths’

Human rights activists in India – on behalf of the country’s Supreme Court – are investigating more than 1,500 alleged unlawful killings.

Last year the court took the unprecedented step of empowering civilian investigators in the north-eastern state of Manipur where the Indian army and police have been fighting an insurgency for four decades.

Later this month the judges are expected to order a full investigation based on the activists’ findings which could lead to prosecutions.

Filmed and edited by Varun Nayar and Kunal Sehgal. Interviews by Soutik Biswas.

Source: BBC