Manipur’s handloom sector exhibits rich cultural heritage

Ukhrul, July 21 2017: A handloom centre in Manipur’s Ukhrul district has been promoting the State’s rich cultural heritage through their intricate designs and motifs .

Julie Horam, proprietor of the YR Chon Handloom Weaving-cum Handicraft Centre in Ukhrul district has been promoting the rich legacy of Manipur’s Tangkhul community .

“There are lots of girls, especially from Kachai village, who want to join and learn this weaving technique but there is not enough space or enough facilities here for me that I could provide them.

So I have to adjust with these machines for now,” Horam’s said .

Julie, one of few artisans involved in the making of rare traditional handloom fabrics of Tangkhul said, “The centre is not just helping to preserve the dying handloom industry; it is also providing the young girls of Manipur with an opportunity to earn their livelihood .

“At present, 12 young girls are training under me at the centre, weaving different types of garments in vivid colours and intricate designs which reflect their age-old culture and traditions,” she added .

Using modern weaving techniques and a machine called ‘throw shuttle handloom’, which is much bigger than traditional weaving equipment, the centre specializes in traditional fabrics like those used for shawls, waistcoats for men, purses, bags, wraparounds and cushion covers .

Weaver Mahsun asserted, “I would like to pursue my career in handlooms and handicrafts because it will bring me better opportunities in the future as well.

I personally recommend to those people who are interested in artistic weaving to come and learn, so that we can build a better and safer society.”

Many weavers and local artisans are being trained in this conventional hand weaving which has proved to be less time consuming than traditional weaving technique.

