Nagaland: NPF party supports CM

MINUTES OF THE NPF WORKERS’ EMERGENCY MEETING

ON 17TH JULY 2017

An emergency meeting of the Central Party leaders of Naga Peoples Front (NPF) comprising Central office bearers, members of all Frontal held on 17th July 2017 in the central office at 4:00 PM under the chairmanship of Mr. Apong Pongener, Working President & Advisor (Political) to the Chief Minister.

Mr. Kuzholuzo Nienu, Hon’ble Chairman, DAN exhorted the members in the meeting to study carefully the best case scenario and worst case scenario at this time of situation. He appealed to the members to be diplomatic in their approach and not provoke the situation at any cost. He stated that courage and honesty are the pre-requisite to become a great leader. So, one should have such quality to lead the people. He called upon the people to be courageous and be honest and reminded the leaders that a leader is judged during the crisis, not in time of comfort. He also reminded the leaders that Politics and crisis go hand in hand and crisis is the road to success. He also said that we should not aim at victory alone but also aim to an amicable solution as well.

Mr. Pusazo Luruo, Vice President, NPF also spoke and exhorted the members in the meeting.

RESOLUTIONS

1. The Party leaders comprising Central Office Bearers and members of all frontals reaffirmed their allegiance and resolved to support Dr. Shürhozelie Liezietsu, the Party President and the Honourable Chief Minister in this time of crisis.

The meeting concluded with a mass prayer.

Dated Kohima

The 17th July 2017.

(S. AKHO LEYRI)

Recorder.