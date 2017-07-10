Nagaland : Suspension Order and Noticfe for the Nagaland Legislative Assembly as Ministers

On the recommendation of the Chief Minister of Nagaland, the Governor of Nagaland has terminated with immediate effect the appointment of the owing members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly as Ministers in the Council of Ministers being headed by Dr. Shurhozelie Liezietsu, Chief Minister, Nagaland.

1. Shri Y. Patton, Home

2. Shri G. Kaito Aye, National Highways, Political Affairs

3. Shri Imkong L. Imchen, Environment & Forest, Climate Change

4. Shri C. Kipili Sangtam, Power

SUSPENSION ORDER

1. WHEREAS the Disciplinary Action Committee, at its meeting held on 8th July, 2017 considered the activities of the following Members after proper application of mind to the matter recommended to the Party President the suspension of the following members of Naga Peoples’ Front.

2. WHEREAS, the Legislator Party of NPF and the party CEC have resolved to support the Bye-election of the Hon’ble Chief Minister who is also the Party President of the NPF where in the following members were a party to the resolution, had indulged in activities against the bye-election by demanding the resignation of Dr. Shiirhozelie Liezietsu as the Chief Minister of Nagaland.

3. WHEREAS, the following members have revolted against the Party Chief Minister by going against the party Government to destabilize the NPF led DAN led Government in the meeting held on 8th July, 2017demanding the resignation of the Party Chief Minister without the party knowledge, thereby indulging in the anti-party activities.

4. WHEREAS, the President of the Party has also come to the final conclusion that the suspension of the following members from the party has become inevitable to keep peace in the Party and the Government so that the noble aim and objective of the Party are carried out in the interest of the people of the State.

5. WHEREAS, the President of the Party has also thus come to the final conclusion that the activities of the following members as Primary and active members of the Naga people’s Front shall be inimical to the interest of the Party and Government.

6. WHEREAS the President of the Party has come to the conclusion that the following Listed Members of the Naga People’s Front are involved in anti-party activities which is singularly aimed at dividing the Party so that, at the cost of the party, they could reposition themselves in power in the Party and the Government, as would be evident from his faction claiming control of the Naga People’s Legislative Party.

7. WHEREAS the President of the Party has thus come to the final conclusion that the retention of the following members as primary and active members of the Naga People’s Front shall be inimical to the interests of the Party and the Government.

8. NOW THEREFORE, as authorised by Dr. SHURHOZELIE LIEZIETSU, President of the Naga People’s Front, in exercise of powers conferred upon me by Article V Section 9 read with Article XIV of the Constitution of the Naga People’s Front, we Shri Apong Pongener and Shri Huskha Yepthomi, Working Presidents of the NPF hereby order the suspension of the following Members of the Nagaland State Legislative Assembly, from the primary and active membership of the Naga People’s Front, with immediate effect and until further orders.

9. Accordingly, the following listed Members of the Naga People’s Front cease to be primary and active members of the Political party of the Naga People’s Front; they shall however continue to be bound by the whip of the Naga People’s Front on the floor of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly as per judicial decisions of the Apex Court.

(1) Shri T.R. Zeliang

(2) Shri Y. Patton

(3) Shri C. Kipili Sangtam

(4) Shri G. Kaito Aye

(5) Shri Imkong L. Imchen

(6) Shri Shetoyi

(7) Shri Nuklutoshi

(8) Shri Deo Nukhu

(9) Shri Naiba Konyak

(10) Dr. Benjongliba Aier