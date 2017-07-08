Nefis Appeals To Chief Minister To Intervene And Ensure Removal Of The Said Army Camp From The University!

In response to the stationing of the Army in Manipur University’s campus, activists of North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS) met AR personnel on 6th July 2017. In the meeting , the AR personnel maintained that the interaction was an informal one and aimed at confidence building between the AR and larger community. In the process of the discussion, NEFIS activists were given the assurance that the AR has not, and will not, intervene in the student life and functioning of the University. Moreover, the AR personnel explained that the decision regarding relocation of the Army camp was to be taken by the State government.

Following such assurances, NEFIS made a representation to the Chief Minister (CM) demanding his office’s intervention. NEFIS strongly believes that the CM should intervene, given that the relocation of the said army camp is now a popular demand which requires immediate attention.

It should be noted that NEFIS has continuously decried the military presence in Manipur University and in 2015 it has organized an extensive signature campaign against “campus militarization” and submitted it to President of India. Renewing its struggle for de-militarization of Manipur University campus, NEFIS had also given an All India Protest Call for 29th June to protest against militarization of Manipur University.

NEFIS believes that university campuses are spaces for academic purposes and are no place to station army and therefore condemns militarization of Manipur University campus and pledges to continue its struggle until its demands are met by the civil administration and the democratic space of university is restored.

Chinglen Khumukcham,

Convener,

North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS)

This Press Release was sent by NEFIS Manipur, who can be contacted at nefis.manipur(at)gmail(dot)com.