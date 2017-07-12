NH-37 still risky despite repair work : TDC

Imphal, July 11 2017: A team of Transport and Drivers Council (TDC) led by its president H Ranjit and media persons inspected the condition of the various landslide affect parts of Imphal-Jiribam road between T Laijang and Sinme village, today .

Even though the road portions damaged by the landslides were repaired and it became possible for vehicles and goods, the condition of the road is still risky and dangerous .

Aside from the imminent threat of an even bigger landslide in the affected areas, various cracks and fissures have developed and numerous vehicles along with around 200 goods laden trucks are still stranded .

Speaking to media persons, H Ranjit expressed the need for urgent works to clear a path for the vehicles and prevent any possible casualty .

Praising the State Government for the improved condition of the Imphal Jiribam road, Ranjit also lauded National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation, under the Ministry of Road Transport, for its efficiency in repairing the National Highway and also for its quick action regarding clearing a path for the vehicles after the landslide .

He also urged the contractors to perform their duties diligently and sincerely for the collective welfare of the passengers and goods vehicles as well as private vehicles plying along the road.

Ranjit further expressed belief that the authority concerned would take up every necessary measure to prevent any inconveniences or casualties along the Imphal Jiribam road as now it has become the critical lifeline of the State owing to the damages on Imphal-Dimapur road .

He also appealed to the Chief Minister and the Works Minister to look into the matter at the earliest.

Source: The Sangai Express