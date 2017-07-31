NPF suspend and dissolves

On the recommendation of the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) for dissolution of 10 (Ten) Assembly Constituencies and suspension of 4 (Four) Assembly Constituencies for supporting dissident MLAs and involving in anti-party activities.

Now, Therefore, as authorised by Dr. Shurhozelie Liezietsu, the President of the Naga People’s Front, Vide Notification Dated Kohima the 4th July 2017, I, Shri. Apong Pongener, Working President of the NPF, hereby order the dissolution of the following 10 (Ten) A/Cs and Suspension of 4 (Four) A/Cs with immediate effect.

LIST OF DISSOLVED ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCIES;-

16 Pfutsero A/C Phek Division

33 Suruhuto A/C Zunheboto Division

34 Aghunato A/C Zunheboto Division

37 Tiyi A/C Wokha Division

42 Wakching A/C Mon Division

47 Aboi A/C Mon Division

48 Moka A/C Mon Division

55 Tobu A/C Mon Division

54 Tuensang Sadar II A/C Tuensang Division

60 Kiphire Pungro A/C Kiphire Division

LIST OF SUSPENDED ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCIES.

31 Akuluto A/C Zunheboto Division

32 Atoizu A/C Zunheboto Division

53 Tuensang Sadar I A/C Tuensang Division

57 Thonokyu A/C Tuensang Division

(Apong Pongener)

Working President

