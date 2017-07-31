NPF suspend and dissolves

On the recommendation of the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) for dissolution of 10 (Ten) Assembly Constituencies and suspension of 4 (Four) Assembly Constituencies for supporting dissident MLAs and involving in anti-party activities.
Now, Therefore, as authorised by Dr. Shurhozelie Liezietsu, the President of the Naga People’s Front, Vide Notification Dated Kohima the 4th July 2017, I, Shri. Apong Pongener, Working President of the NPF, hereby order the dissolution of the following 10 (Ten) A/Cs and Suspension of 4 (Four) A/Cs with immediate effect.
LIST OF DISSOLVED ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCIES;-
16 Pfutsero A/C Phek Division
33 Suruhuto A/C Zunheboto Division
34 Aghunato A/C Zunheboto Division
37 Tiyi A/C Wokha Division
42 Wakching A/C Mon Division
47 Aboi A/C Mon Division
48 Moka A/C Mon Division
55 Tobu A/C Mon Division
54 Tuensang Sadar II A/C Tuensang Division
60 Kiphire Pungro A/C Kiphire Division
LIST OF SUSPENDED ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCIES.
31 Akuluto A/C Zunheboto Division
32 Atoizu A/C Zunheboto Division
53 Tuensang Sadar I A/C Tuensang Division
57 Thonokyu A/C Tuensang Division
(Apong Pongener)
Working President
This Press Release was sent by NPF Bureau, who can be contacted at npfpressbureau(at)rediffmail(dot)com.