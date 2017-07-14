Over 1000 houses flooded as river bank breaches

Imphal, July 13 2017: Consequent upon breaching of a 200 feet long section of Imphal River bank between Khaidem and Laiphrakpam within Wangoi AC, more than 1000 houses have been flooded and a large number of people have been left homeless .

Notably, a large number of people belonging to different localities of Wangoi and Mayang Imphal were already reeling under severe effects of flood after Imphal River bank breached at Mayang Imphal Chabung Company some weeks back .

People’s woes have been multiplied manifold after Imphal River bank breached again yesterday at around 11.30 pm .

The breaching of the river bank for a length of 200 feet implied that Iram Siphai Thambalnu Road which runs along the same river bank has been cut off by the same length .

Connectivity has been severely affected as the road which runs through Yumnam Huidrom Pat has been inundated too.

IFC Minister Letpao Haokip and Parliamentary Secretary K Robindro inspected the flood affected areas today.

Moreover, Wangoi AC MLA O Lukhoi too visited the flood affected areas together with the Imphal West DC, the Wangoi SDO and the IFCD Chief Engineer .

With the water of Imphal River rising steadily, people have been keeping a close vigil at vulnerable sections of its banks.

But the bank breached at a section which the people did not believe to be vulnerable.

As the area is not inhabited, no one had any idea if water was leaking through the particular section.

Then suddenly the section breached at around 11.30 pm as a result of which over 1000 houses have been flooded at Iram Siphai, Laiphrakpam, Chongtham Kona and Mutum Phibou, Lukhoi said .

Water flowing in reverse direction has started flooding many houses at Yumnam Huidrom, Yumnam Huidrom Makha and Thiyam Leishangkhong.

At the same time, flood water is flowing over Mayai Lambi thereby severely hampering movement of people, Lukhoi said .

The MLA claimed that adequate materials have been procured to repair the breached portion and the Government has been working to provide necessary relief materials .

Large agriculture land has also been reportedly damaged by landslide at New Keithelmanbi along Imphal-Jiri Highway.

Source: The Sangai Express