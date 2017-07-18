Over ground worker arrested

Tengnoupal, July 17 2017: A team of Moreh police commando arrested one active over ground worker of KCP (Noyon) from Moreh forest gate at around 2 pm, today .

According to a reliable source, a team of Moreh police commando led by Assistant Commandant, 8th IRB attached with Moreh Commando, Th Krishnatombi under the supervision of SP Tengnoupal S Ibomcha, acting on specific information, conducted frisking and checking of vehicles coming from Imphal towards Moreh at Moreh forest gate .

At around 2 pm, one Maruti Eeco van bearing registration number MN-01-G-4689, coming towards Moreh town was detained for verification due to suspicion .

During preliminary interrogation, the driver was identified as Kshetrimayum Gopal of Kakching Sabal Leikai, an active over ground worker of KCP (Noyon) and currently working under one Boby, deputy finance secretary of the outfit .

Gopal was arrested at around 2.30 pm from the spot along with the Maruti Eeco van and one mobile handset after observing necessary formalities and later handed over to Moreh police station for taking up necessary legal action.

Source: The Sangai Express