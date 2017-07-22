Proxy teachers greet Ukhrul SDO during inspection

Ukhrul, July 21 2017: Ukhrul SDO Pawan Kumar Yadav has come down heavily against the large scale practise of employing proxy/substitute teachers and absenteeism of medical staff posted in the interior villages of Lungchong Maiphai and Chingai sub-division of Ukhrul district.

Taking serious note of the prevailing situation, the SDO asked all the staff to be stationed at their place of posting and added that no one will be spared for dereliction of duty .

The officer issued the stern warning after coming face to face with the ground reality while conducting a surprise check at the Government run schools, Primary Health Centre, Anganwadi Centres established at Phalee and Somdal village .

PK Yadav along with councillor Thanchipem Jagoi, chairman of Western Villages Associations (TNZL) M Raman, SSA coordinator Philachui, village headman first visited Phadang Govt High school .

There the SDO team was greeted by the absence of the Headmaster in charge and thus could not get the needed reports of the school.

There the team came to learn that the school was run and managed by some teachers appointed by the village .

The SDO then interacted with the students of the school to ascertain the facts and get some information on the management of the school .

As per the information provided by the students, school uniform provided under SSA are yet to be received while no cooked food (mid day meal) has been served to the students from the beginning of the academic session 2017 .

Further, students highlighted the problem of teacher shortage adding that there are only two graduate teachers for the high school.

There is no computer lab, no drinking water or toilet facilities etc for the students .

The SSA had already sanctioned the fund in April for procurement of the uniform, while the rice for mid day meals have been issued till the month of July this year .

As per SSA guidelines 100-150 grams of rice have to be served for 5 days in a week to each student from class 1 to VIII .

The team also came across the constructed and now abandoned Primary Health Sub-Centre (PHSC) at Phalee.

The PHSC is yet to be inaugurated and has been turned into a cow shed .

The SDO team was also not at all satisfied on visiting Ngarumphung and Tangrei primary schools.

The ongoing construction of Anganwadi Centre at Kungee was found not satisfactory at all .

Not surprisingly, none of the teachers of Phadang High School were able to give the exact strength of the school students .

The SDO team also rushed to NK Hr Sec School at Somdal village where the Headmistress i/c highlighted the problem of shortage of lecturers while no permanent Principal has been appointed .

The Headmistress informed that four lecturers have been given show cause notice for not attending school by the school board.

She further urged construction of a hostel in the village .

No staff was seen in attendance at Somdal Primary Health Centre .

The care taker was found managing the PHC .

During a brief interaction with the SDO at the sidelines of the inspection drive, the officer said that he will prepare detailed reports of the inspection tour and would immediately submit the same to the higher authority to take up action against the erring employees .

He further mentioned the need for consistent monitoring, teachers rationalization by pulling up the available resources in order to improve the functioning of Govt.

run institutions and offices located at the villages .

The SDO went on to mention that he plans to regularly inspect all the villages under his sub-division in order to ensure that all employees are stationed at their place of posting .

He also visited the sunken portion of Phalee Baptist Church .

Later, the SDO attended an awareness programme on Swachh Bharat Mission held at Phalee and Somdal both organized by PHE Department, Ukhrul.

