Rabina, Sanjit death anniversary ‘Whose bullet killed Rabina still a mystery’

Imphal, July 23 2017: The 8th death anniversary of Thokchom Rabina and Chungkham Sanjit was observed today at Lamyanba Shanglen, Palace Compound under the aegis of the Working Committee of the Apunba Lup (WCAL) and the JAC Against the Brutal Killing of Th Rabina and Ch Sanjit .

The death anniversary function was marked by offering of floral tributes to the photographs of Rabina and Sanjit which was followed by a public meeting .

Speaking at the gathering, the JAC’s convenor S Nongleima recalled that AFSPA was imposed in the hill districts of Manipur in 1960 before it was imposed to the whole State in 1980 .

Since then, security forces have been unleashing all kinds of repressive measures with the immunity guaranteed by AFSPA in the name of tackling insurgency .

Even if security forces (Central paramilitary forces and army) kill an individual, no civil Court can prosecute them without sanction of the Government of India, Nongleima said .

Women are worst affected by the armed conflict situation prevailing in the State.

A number of women have been raped by security forces and many of them have committed suicide .

It was the brutal rape and murder of Thangjam Manorama by troops of 17 Assam Rifles on July 11, 2004 which triggered a spontaneous mass civil movement against AFSPA .

This was followed by the killing of Th Rabina and Ch Sanjit at Khwairamband on July 23, 2009 by police commandos in broad daylight .

After Delhi-based Tehelka magazine published a damning sequence of photographs showing that killing of Rabina and Sanjit was a fake encounter, people again launched a sustained movement under the auspices of the WCAL .

With the Government unable to resist the people’s movement, the case was handed over to CBI which later filed a chargesheet against nine police personnel .

Cases of fake encounters which were rampant in the State came down drastically after the July 23, 2009 Khwairamband killing, Nongleima remarked .

She then asserted that it is time put an end to all fake encounters in the State .

IPSA advisor Ibotombi Khuman said that it still remains a mystery who fired the bullet which killed Rabina even though Head Constable Herojit has confessed that he shot dead Sanjit at the order of higher authority .

Moreover, 1528 other cases of fake encounters are pending at the Supreme Court, he added .

AMUCO president Ph Deban remarked that every household and locality has a memorial stone of people killed by security forces .

This is a result of the alleged forced merger of Manipur into the Indian Union and the subsequent armed resistance .

The situation of Manipur before the killing of Rabina and Sanjit was really terrifying .

A man who came to buy dowry items for his younger sister was shot dead by commandos at Langol but majority of the people did not have the courage to raise any voice because they were threatened and terrified, Deban said .

He then asked as to why CBI takes a long time to investigate such cases of fake encounter .

What people wish is delivery of justice, not just enquiry, he said .

In view of the heavy military presence in Manipur, civil society organisations need to be strong and vigilant, he added.

JCILPS convenor Arjun Telheiba too spoke at the gathering .

WCAL convenors Phulindro Konsam, Sunil Karam, Joy Chingakham, assistant coordinator Joychandra Konthoujam, AMKIL president Ph Sakhi, Poirei Leimarol president Memchoubi, Kanglamei president Y Leirik Leima and KWA president AK Memcha were seated on the dais.

