Ram Madhav christens N Biren 24×7 Chief Minister 100 days programme : CM inaugurates DIET building

Imphal, June 30 2017: Chief Minister N Biren inaugurated DIET building, Imphal East district, which is a part of the 100 days programme of the new Government, in the presence of India Foundation Director Ram Madhav held today at Keikol, Koirengei, Imphal East .

The inauguration ceremony was organised by the Directorate of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Government of Manipur .

Speaking as special guest of the function, Ram Madhav said that the new Government was formed not only to reform but to transform Manipur, the land of jewels .

He stressed that India is not complete without the rich cultural heritage of Manipur.

Complementing the State Government, he said that the achievements made within 100 days are just a beginning .

Lauding the efforts and commitment of the Government, he said that the State Government has done a lot of good work and is committed to achieve milestones of success in the coming years .

Ram Madhav stressed that the present Government would be remembered forever by the people of the State for its outstanding performance in such a short period of time and lauded the efforts of Chief N Biren, calling him a 24/7 Chief Minister .

Recalling the time when the results of the Assembly election in Manipur had started trickling in, Ram Madhav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not very positive that the BJP could form the Government here.

However all that has been laid to rest now with the commendable performance put up by the State Government under Chief Minister N Biren, he added .

Stating that education is the key to the progress and development of a society, he said that Manipur should strive to achieve 100 percent literacy rate.

He further mentioned that in just 100 days, the Government has constructed more than 60 school buildings in the State .

Asserting that the State Government is focused on providing good educational infrastructure to the people, Ram Madhav opined that the State would also produce teachers with dedication and vision .

Sharing the achievements of the State Government’s first 100 days, Chief Minister N Biren Singh urged the people to grab the benefits of the newly launched welfare schemes or programmes introduced within 100 days of the new BJP-led Government .

Highlighting that the Government is fully committed to work 24×7 for the progress of the State, he stressed that the Government will not lose its momentum towards achieving growth and development of the State rather it will be intensified in the coming days .

Stating that implementation is the most crucial part of various schemes, the Chief Minister said that to have effective implementation of schemes, the officials concerned of different departments should monitor and review the progress and implementation of the schemes or programmes launched under the 100 days programme of the Government .

He further said that in addition to Anti-Corruption Cell, a Grievance Cell would be set up at the CM Secretariat to entertain various problems faced by the people .

PWD Minister Th Biswajit, Education Minister Th Radheshyam, Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian, Parliamentary Secretary (Education) K Robindro, Parliamentary Secretary (RD and PR) H Dingo, Principal Secretary Vineet Joshi, DC Imphal East Th Chitra Devi and Director, Education Th Kirankumar attended the function .

During the function, the dignitaries released a booklet titled “Achievements in Education Sector in 100 days” .

Source: The Sangai Express