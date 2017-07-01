Ram Madhav launches DIPR App

Imphal, June 30 2017: Director of India Foundation Ram Madhav today launched DIPR Manipur App, which is a part of the 100 days programme of the new Government, at the City Convention Centre, Palace Gate here in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren, Information and Public Relations Minister Th Biswajit, Tribal Development Minister N.Kayasii, Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen, Chief Secretary O Nabakishore Singh and Commissioner (IPR) K Radhakumar.

Whereas Ram madhav launched the mobile application, Chief Minister N Biren launched the Manipur State Journalist Welfare Scheme, electrification programme of 63 hill villages and construction of 150 Kms of road under PMGSY .

A booklet titled ‘DIPR in 100 Days’ and a documentary of 51 minutes titled ‘100 days of new Government led by N Biren Singh’ were also released at the gathering .

Pointing out that his Government has completed 100 days in office and there are still four years and eight months before its term is completed, N Biren stated that the many projects and schemes launched/implemented during the past 100 days were an experiment to transform Manipur .

He continued that the Government would chalk out plans and projects that would be implemented in the next four years and eight months .

DIPR Manipur App developed by CubeTen Technologies Pvt.

Ltd for the Department of Information and Public Relations under the supervision of the Director (IPR) Meghachandra Kongbam will be the fastest and most reliable source of information from the Government of Manipur .

Besides breaking news about Government activities; major initiatives of different departments can be seen from the App .

People living in the remotest and hill areas of Manipur will get the Government information at their doorstep .

The development of Mobile App “DIPR Manipur” is a landmark achievement in terms of reporting events and dissemination of information to the general public.

The App is now available for the Android platform and is available for download from the Google Play Store as “DIPR MANIPUR” .

Two separate apps will make information dissemination fast and reliable.

Reporters of DIPR, around 20 of them will be given individual and customized Apps so that they can report news and events as and when they are happening from any place and uploaded to a centralized server .

Breaking and latest news will be reported using the customized apps of the Reporters .

The other app which is for the general public is available in the Google .

The citizens and the general public will be fed with the most reliable and fastest information, news and events as uploaded by the reporters from Ground Zero .

Breaking news, latest news, new initiatives of the Government, job vacancies, gallery – video and photos, public service etc will be available on this app.

Source: The Sangai Express