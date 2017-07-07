Rashmi new CS, Nabakishore moved to SAT

IMPHAL, Jul 6 : In a surprising sand rare move, the State Government has appointed RR Rashmi, a 1983 batch of IAS as the Chief Secretary of the State, replacing incumbent Oinam Nabakishore Singh.

An order to this effect was issued today.

Apart from holding the post of Chief Secretary RR Rashmi will also hold the post of Chief Vigilance Commissioner with immediate effect.

O Nabakishore has been moved as Director General, State Academy of Training, a post previously held by Principal Secretary MH Khan, IAS.

O Nabakishore is from the 1984 batch of the IAS.

Rashmi will assume charge of Chief Secretary tomorrow and prior to this appointment as the Chief Secretary, he served as Special Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Brief profile of the new Chief Secretary of Manipur : Rajani Ranjan Rashmi (RR Rashmi) is a senior member of the IAS of 1983 batch and is currently Special Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.

As Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forests from 2008 to 2013, he was India’s focal point for multilateral negotiations under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. international response to climate change.

RR Rashmi has served two stints in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, where he was first the Director of Europe Division from 1996 to 2001 and then Advisor, Trade in India’s Mission to European Union in Brussels till 2004.

He has served for several years in Manipur as an administrator and in recognition of his service to the State, he received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in 2008.

RR Rashmi is a graduate in Economics from Patna University and holds a degree in MBA from Free University (Vriet Universitiet) of Brussels.

Three former Chief Secretaries of Manipur left their office only on attaining the age of superannuation, the three being, Jarnail Singh, DS Poonia and PC Lawmkunga.

Source: The Sangai Express