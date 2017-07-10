Resigned on personal ground : Nabakishore

Imphal, July 09 2017: Ex-Chief Secretary O Nabakishore has clarified that he resigned from Government service for personal reason and it has nothing to do with the State Government’s decision to institute a CBI enquiry into alleged misuse of fund by Manipur Development Society (MDS) .

Speaking to media persons at his Sanjenthong official residence this afternoon, O Nabakishore, referring to a new item telecast in a local cable TV channel, said that he assumed the charge of ex-officio Chairman of MDS since he took over the post of Chief Secretary on October 1, 2015 .

The MDS account is operated by the Project Director and the Executive Officer.

The Project Director also serves as the DDO .

“As per an instruction of the State Government, I started counter-signing cheques from November-December, 2015”, Nobokishore said .

“There might have been cases of misuse of fund earlier when I was not the ex-officio Chairman.

Account statement was obtained from bank and many irregularities were detected while examining the statement”, he continued .

With due permission of the then Chief Minister, the State Vigilance Commission was entrusted to investigate financial dealings of MDS in 2016 .

After a new Government was set up, a proposal was made in May this year to rope in CBI for a thorough enquiry into the financial dealings of MDS as the investigation done by the State Vigilance Commission was not satisfactory.

The State Cabinet too adopted a decision in favour of a CBI enquiry .

“I have no grudge against CBI enquiry and that is exactly what I prefer”, said the ex-Chief Secretary .

Even though the particular news items telecast in a local news channel cited a source, Nabakishore expressed keen desire to delve deeper into the matter .

He further informed that his resignation from Indian Administrative Service has been approved by the Government.

“The approval must have been granted after examining if any Vigilance case involving me was pending or any departmental enquiry was going on”, he said .

On being enquired whether he suspected any political influence behind removing him from the post of Chief Secretary and transfer to another, Nabakishore replied that he did not suspect any political influence .

Meanwhile, members of Bishnupur District United Women Development Organisation and women vendors of Khwairamband Keithel took out a protest rally today asking the Government not to accept the ex-Chief Secretary’s resignation letter.The protesters were marching from Khwairamband Keithel toward the Raj Bhavan but they were blocked by police in front of Johnstone Higher Secondary School .

Nonetheless, a few representatives of the protesters were allowed to proceed and meet the Governor.

