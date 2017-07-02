Rivers in spate, many localities flooded

Imphal, July 01 2017: Following heavy downpour which lashed the State since last night, all major rivers draining Manipur valley are now flowing at flood levels .

Water has been leaking through several points at Mayang Imphal Chabung company where a portion of Imphal River bank breached recently .

On account of leakage of water through Imphal River bank, the road leading to Mayang Imphal Chirai has been inundated .

Even as local people have been struggling hard to prevent breaching of the river bank, the water level has been rising .

Sources informed that the water level of Imphal River at Mayang Imphal is just one foot below the level when the river bank breached sometime back .

Meanwhile, it is reported that the right canal of Imphal Barrage has breached at Oinam Sawombung .

With water overflowing from Nambul River, several localities of Sagolband, Uripok, Wahengbam Leikai, Keishamthong Kabui Khul and Iroishemba too have been flooded .

The road leading to Uripok from BT Flyover as well as Cheirap Court complex have been inundated .

Local people have blocked Sagolband Meino Leirak and Meisnam Nongthomba Leirak as neither the MLA of Sagolband AC nor his colleague representing Keishamthong AC came to inspect the flooded roads .

Notably Sagolband Meino Leirak and Meisnam Nongthomba Leirak are located at the junction of Keishamthong AC and Sagolband AC .

Both Thangal Keithel and Paona Keithel have also been flooded .

Many areas from Seijang to Tellou Chana in Lamlai AC are now in deluge .

Similar scenes were also seen at Konung Mamang, Andro Parking and Hatta road in Imphal East .

Flood water was overflowing on Imphal-Moreh highway at Kakwa .

With water leaking at different points through Imphal River bank between Singjamei and Lilong, people of these areas have been struggling to prevent breaching of the river bank .

Vast tracts of paddy fields and fish farms have been flooded after a portion of Thongjaorok river bank breached on Kwaksiphai side in Bishnupur district .

Together with concerned officials, NPP Manipur unit organisation secretary Laishram Thanil Meetei visited the flooded areas today .

It is reported that local people and the authority concerned have started repairing the breached river bank which is around Rs 100 feet in length .

According to information received from Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Lamphelpat, rainfall rate recorded in the State till 5.50 pm today reached 105.7 mm .

Meanwhile IFCD’s Flood Control Room informed that Imphal River, Nambul River and Nambol River are now flowing at flood levels while the water surfaces of Iril River and Thoubal River have reached a little below flood levels .

Rainfall rates recorded last night were 37 mm at Kangpokpi, 39 mm at Saikul, 26 mm at Litan and 33 mm at Raj Bhavan.

It is reported that many localities of Imphal have been flooded including Government offices located at Babupara as well as Imphal West police station .

Meanwhile two houses suffered substantial damages in landslides two spots at Thanga Assembly Constituency.

Source: The Sangai Express