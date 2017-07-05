Road caves in, NH-2 closed till 2 pm today

Imphal, July 04 2017: After a considerable length of the Imphal-Dimapur highway sank near Mao Gate coupled with landslides, the highway has been closed with immediate effect till 2 pm tomorrow .

It is reported that the section affected by sinking of road surface and landslides extends for almost 500 m and heavy vehicles would not be able to cross it .

Taking serious note of the damages done by the landslide, the Senapati DC has urged the State Government to repair the same section as soon as possible .

On the other hand, many Government offices located at Porompat, Imphal East including offices of the DC and the SP have been flooded .

With the DC office flooded, relief operations for other flood affected areas of the district are being carried out from a room of Rural Development office .

While the whole DC office complex including the DC’s room have been flooded, employees are unable to attend offices .

On the other hand, it is reported that more than 7000 households of Imphal East district have been affected by flood.

Altogether 15 relief camps have been opened .

As many as 15,950 hectares of paddy fields, 120 hectares of fish farms and 14.5 hectares of horticulture crops have been flooded or affected .

Even though the entrance to JNIMS has been flooded, the hospital has been functioning normally, informed Medical Superintendent Dr L Ranbir .

In Imphal West district, around 3200 households have been affected by floods .

It is said that around 200 people have been taking refuge at a relief camp opened at Lamphel Yaipha Leikai .

Around 410 households of Sanjenbam, Pukhrambam, Kongkham and Sabal Leikai have also been inundated after a 50-feet long section of Nambul River breached on the side of Sanjenbam-Pukhrambam in Bishnupur district .

As many as 440 households located within five wards of Moirang Municipal Council, 50 hectares of paddy fields and 50 fish farms have been affected by flood .

According to information received from Tamenglong district administration, most of the roads connecting sub-divisional headquarters with the district headquarters have been cut off due to landslides.

Even though water levels of most rivers have receded a little, they are still flowing at flood level, informed IFCD’s Flood Control Room.

Rainfall rates recorded since last night till this morning were 31 mm at Kangpokpi, 18 mm at Saikul and 5 mm at Litan .

With heavy rains lashing Kangpokpi area this morning, the water level of Imphal River is likely to rise, informed a source.

Source: The Sangai Express