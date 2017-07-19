SC transfers road rage case to Gauhati HC

New Delhi, July 18 2017: The Supreme Court today transferred the appeal challenging the conviction of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s son for lesser offence in a 2011 road rage case from Manipur to the Gauhati High Court .

The apex Court also provided security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to the parents of the victim, a social activist, and police security to an advocate who was representing the mother and father in the appeal after they claimed they had received death threats .

A bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the security of the parents, social activist Bina Laxmi and advocate Utsav Bains was the responsiblity of the Court looking at the “peculiar facts and sensitivity” of the case .

“Their security is now our responsiblity and this we will do keeping in view the peculiar facts and sensitivity of the case,” a bench also comprising Justices L N Rao and Naveen Sinha said .

The bench directed the CRPF and the Chandigarh police to file compliance report within two weeks.

Bains is a resident of Chandigarh.

Source: The Sangai Express