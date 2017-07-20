State Govt to create employment avenue for 7.5 lakh

Imphal, July 19 2017: Manipur Government spokesman and Works Minister Thongam Biswajit has stated that the new Government led by BJP has a vision to solve the unemployment problem in the state .

In an exclusive interview with All India Radio, Imphal which was aired today at 8 pm, the State Government spokesperson stated that the State Government has been working on a robust plan to generate employment avenues for about 1.5 lakh educated youths per annum.

He said, if the employment generation goes at this pace, as many as 7.5 lakh educated youths will be given employment avenues in the coming five years .

He further said that the State has been facing a large scale unemployment problem with more than 8 lakh and 17 thousand job seekers as enrolled in the register of the State Employment Exchange .

Dynamic potential of youths could not be properly channelized in this situation and this has led to youth unrest with a large number of them taking to intoxicants, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances .

The new Government led by Chief Minister N Biren has a vision to groom smart and dynamic young entrepreneurs who will not only be self employed but also employ others, making them part of the solution .

When the vision is materialized, Manipur will become a State free from youth unrest and this will also save thousands of youths from the jaws of intoxicating drugs .

Elaborating on the employment generation initiatives of the new Government, Biswajit said skill training to increase employability of educated youth, grooming entrepreneurs under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Schemes keeping in tune with the flagship schemes of the NDA Government at the Centre like Make in India, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Start up India etc.

as well as PMEGP will be the focal points to generate employment avenues in the State .

He said the Manipur State Rural Livelihood Mission alone will create employment for 10,500 people in the rural areas of the State while the National Urban Livelihood Mission will generate employment for 3000 people in the current financial year .

The Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj as well as Commerce and Industries Department are working on a mission to generate employment for 30,000 people each .

The Manipur Food Industries Corporation Limited (MFICL) is going to provide plantation materials for medicinal plant stabia, turmeric and lemon grass to farmers for enhancing their income and under the Buy Back Arrangement, State Government will buy the products from the farmers .

The plantation under Buy Back Arrangement will be done on 4500 acres of agricultural land benefiting 4500 farmers .

Handloom and handicrafts industries alone will create 15,700 jobs in the current fiscal year .

The thrust areas of the new Government in Manipur will be road connectivity and drinking water as the Chief Minister has already announced .

The Union Government has already sanctioned Rs 1630 crore for development of a 65 Km long section of Imphal-Moreh highway, Moreh being a gateway to South East Asia .

Need-based enhancement and improvement projects of road connectivity are being discussed with the Chief Minister and engineers concerned.

Detailed project reports have been prepared and sent to the Centre for approval and the proposals are reportedly under active consideration of the Central Government.

State Government is hopeful of sailing through in this endeavour for a road revolution in the State whether it is National Highway, State Highway, major district roads or inter-village roads, Biswajit said .

Regarding supply of potable water to every household of the State, the Government spokesperson said, “It is our commitment to the people of Manipur to achieve the same in the first one year of its coming to power.

Detailed project report has already been sent to the Centre for approval so that the commitment is kept as a Government of the people for the people” .

Source: The Sangai Express