You will be handsome when you don’t care how you look

Birkarnelzelzit Thiyam

Those who have ‘dream destinations’ will reach on top someday but those who smile with their passion and enjoy its failure will stay on top forever. The strength of the tree is not recognised by how less it moves when the strong wind blows but how much it bends and still retains; life is all about how much you withstand the pains not how less you get the pain. Never stop trusting yourself. It’s natural for humans liking to write with the pen bought from other countries even if the same pen is sold in the shop next to his house; trust me, don’t go searching for your gift, it’s inside you.

When storm comes, it sometimes take some branches away, but trust me, it will make the tree more stronger and easy to held on till the end of the storm because it will get lesser pressure; sometimes you need to leave your past to make your future a surprise gift. To fall in love again, you need to stop comparing every girl with your Ex. The sweet chirping sound of the birds may seem so beautiful to you but it may be their cry, shouting out the loss of their near and dear ones; sometimes what we see is not what it is, don’t trust or judge someone just by looking because you don’t know what’s behind their smiles.

Just like you love opening your arms wide and stand facing in the opposite direction of the wind; love to face the problems because they are coming to teach you and check you for how well equipped you are. How intelligent the dog is, he will always be with a chain, coz he is just well trained; so if you go to school for marks, for training yourself then you will always be pulled by your boss and will never be a boss but if you go to educate yourself, your ideas will be your own boss.

The softness of your mattress is not at all related with how peaceful you will sleep but the peacefulness in the surrounding do; money will not make you smile but the safety of your poor near and dear ones do. How bright the tube-light is, it always got a switch to be controlled with because the light is not its but Sun doesn’t have a switch because he owns his power; If you want to live more than ever, you need to live with your gift not with your years of hard work for someone’s gift.

Huge storms can never take down huge buildings but a small earthquake do; a small inner instinct is far better than a huge external influence, you can change a drunkard after making friends with him rather then you getting changed like him if you have inner instincts. Try focusing on becoming rich not becoming someone who looks so rich.

Don’t be a sky that depends it’s clarity on clouds but be that cloud which clarity depends on them. There will always be people who complains even after you help them, especially your neighbours, the only thing left for you to do for them is just smile. Seeing someone whom you hate becoming so successful really kills, so just smile at your neighbour, it will hurt them more than kicking them. There are times where you feel so handsome, so confident. That feeling don’t come when you wear branded cloths but it does when you don’t care what people say.

Live a moment, defying all rules of life, shout out loud with freedom; are my words so filmy? You think so because you are even afraid to tell yourself that you are good, you are even shy to tell yourself that you handsome, you keep practising thinking that you are not perfect. Yes, you are not perfect, when will you be perfect? That will never come coz learning is an endless treasury race, so even if you are a beginner, get up and do it now. Practicing for 1 year in a room will not give you the confidence but going out on stage for once will give you the confidence you were sicking for the whole year. Show them now, now means today not this century, trust me, life changes with a little more courage, try it. If you keep thinking that your parents don’t support you, you have no money, you have no teacher, you have a bad voice, you are ugly, you will die leaving to this world nothing rather than a photo on the wall that too will be kicked down when your grandson plays football.

Always try to stand own your own first, because all your followers are not your fans that will stand by you. 50% of your followers are eagerly waiting to point out stupid things.

You better be the air which is priceless not the precious gold whose price changes from country to country.

(The writer is a Motivational Orator, based in Canada. And can be reached at birkarnelzelzitthiyam3073@gmail.com; Facebook – Birkarnelzelzit – Young Thoughts; Twitter – Birkarnelzelzit, INSTAGRAM – Birkarnal, watch his motivational videos by going to his YouTube channel @birkarnelzelzit thiyam.)

Source: The Sangai Express