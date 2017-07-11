ZUF bats for Zeliangrong unity

Imphal, July 10 2017: The Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) has appealed to the Zeliangrong people living in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland to uphold unity and integrity with due regard to the history of Makuilongdi, the place where kindred tribes lived for many generations as one people under the same roof .

The Zeliangrong people are the progenies of the same ancestor and this is a fact which nobody can deny, according to a press release issued by ZUF information and publicity secretary H Kamson .

The blood bound relationship of the Zeliangrong people cannot be distorted or altered and compromised for the sake of individual greed, for power and leadership .

The Zeliangrong civil society organisation (CSOs) leaders must identify the core problems within and outside and ponder together to maintain peace and harmony in the land .

The family issue/issues must be resolved before the adversaries take advantage of it, Kamson said while appealing to all the Zeliangrong people to stand together to overcome the present state of affairs and work cohesively to achieve the cherished goal ahead .

He also appealed the two Zeliangrong apex bodies i.e Zeliangrong Baudi (ZB) and Zeliangrong Union (ZU) to find amicable solution to their differences at the earliest for the sake of the Zeliangrong people.

The leaders of both the parties must come to a sensible agreement.

The leaders must act and resolve to unite the two organisations as one body.

Simultaneously, the leaders must also reach out to all stakeholders to undo the misunderstanding prevailing amongst the kindred tribes .

The Government of Manipur must respect the sentiments of the Zeliangrong people regarding the land and resources and address it accordingly.

The traditional land of Zeliangrong people in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts must remerge with Tamenglong district .

“One should remember that the Zeliangrong movement in pre-independent India under the leadership of Haipou Jadonang and Rani Gaidinliu was fought to reintegrate our land divided by the colonial British rulers in the name of “administrative convenience”.Today, the action of Manipur Government is more or less similar to the British ruler.

The ZUF and Zeliangrong people will never remain as silent spectator to such authoritarian action, Kamson asserted .

All the agencies trying to extract natural resources from the Zeliangrong land without understanding/agreement of the people must stop all their endeavours before any untoward incident takes place.

The unauthorized activities of the agencies or individuals will be checked and dealt without leniency, he continued .

As conveyed by the information and publicity secretary H Kamson, Chairman S Kamson has condoled the untimely demise UNLF Vice-Chairman Ayekpam Wangpa alias Tomba alias Tona .

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to a great leader who has left his near and dear ones forever.

It’s a great loss for our Nation indeed.

The ZUF shares the pain and sorrow of the bereaved family and friends.

We pray that our almighty God console and wipe out the tears of those who are affected by his absence .

Let his great contribution towards the integration of our land remain in all of our hearts.

May his soul rest in peace”, reads the ZUF Chairman’s condolence message.

Source: The Sangai Express