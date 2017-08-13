13 cops honoured with Police Medals

Imphal, August 14 2017: Two policemen have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 13 others have been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service on Independence Day 2017.

The two recipients of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service are Inspector, CID (SB) A Shyamchoron and Thoubal OC, RK Tejbir Singh.

The 13 policemen who have been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service are DIG, K Muivah, Havildar MD Rasid Ali, Rifleman MD Kayamuddin, Inspector Nongthombam Ingocha Singh, Inspector Chabungbam Subol Singh, Deputy Commandant Th Bijananda Singh, Havildar, MPTC, Soirensangbam Sanatomba Singh, Rifleman T Abhiram Singh, Havildar MD Anuwar Shah, Rifleman Leishangthem Miralkumar Singh, Head Constable, CID, SB, Imphal, Yumnam Roshankumar Singh, Assistant Commandant Basanta Sharma and Inspector, Pamreingam Longpinao.

Source: The Sangai Express