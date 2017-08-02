2 teens drown in Khuga River

CCpur, August 27 2017: Two teenage boys reportedly drowned today evening at Khuga River, when a group of eight friends tried to swim in the river near Saipum village about 6 kms from Churachandpur town.

The deceased have been identified as Lalsonthang, 16 and Lalgouchan 15, both residents of New Lamka.

Sources said the entire group had entered the river in a row but a sudden slope on the soil had thrown them in disarray with every one grappling for life.

While the others managed to reach the shore safely, two others failed to turn up.

People managed to retrieve Lalsonthang’s body after sometime, and rushed him to the district hospital but they failed to revive him.

The other body was later retrieved at about 5 pm from the river by people who had gathered there after hearing about the tragic incident.

Father of Lalgouchan who is also the chief of Maite village said the teenage boys were both students of class X at Don Bosco Higher HSS and St Paul’s Institute.

Source: The Sangai Express