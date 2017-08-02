2nd anniversary of Framework Agreement Shared sovereignty : AN Shimray

Imphal, August 03 2017: With the inking of the Framework Agreement between the NSCN (IM) and Govt of India, the Nagas have entered a new chapter of strengthening the relationships with India through shared sovereignty, stated political commissar, Lt Gen of Naga army GHQs Ningkhan Shimray.

N Shimray who is also a permanent member of Indo-Naga Peace Talk Committee while speaking at the 2nd anniversary of the Framework Agreement dwelt on the historical and political rights of the Naga people on the day which was held as “Thanks Giving Day” today at Union Baptist Church, Phungreitang, Ukhrul.

He said the Framework Agreement has superseded all the previously signed accords/agreements with the Government of India.

The Government of India having clearly understood the Naga political issues and the situation has mutually agreed to recognize “Naga and India” as separate entities.

The purpose of this observation is to pay respect to all Naga National workers who had sacrificed their lives for the cause of the Nagas’ struggle for self-determination, leading to the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, he added.

Shimray categorically stated that the Framework Agreement is a preparatory process for the birth of a new Nation-the Naga Nation.

The senior NSCN (IM) leader said that the collective leadership of the outfit and the Government of India have underlined the need to ink a final settlement of the Indo-Naga issue at the earliest and added that the pact is also in recognition of the unique history of the Nagas and the political situation.

The legitimate rights of the Nagas to integrate under a single administration will find an amicable solution, he asserted.

Elaborating on shared sovereignty, Shimray said it is a systematic relationship based on respecting the rights of the people as two separate Nations/separate entities which will lead to an honourable solution.

The caretaker CAO, WTR W Shimray gave a brief account of the Naga movement for self-determination from formation of Naga Club in 1919, emergence of NSCN (IM) and the Framework Agreement in 2015.

He said, “our movement is a people’s movement.”

The Nagas boycotted Nagaland elections in 1952 and 1957 to mark the resistance against foreign rule, he said and added that now the Government of India is committed to resolving the Naga issue through political dialogue.

Briefly reflecting on political status of the Nagas, he said under Framework Agreement, Nagas will have separate power of legislation, judiciary and executive in all Nagas’ land.

Separate Parliament for the Nagas as it is the political right to govern all the contiguous Naga areas under pan Naga Hoho, said Shimray and added that there will be a separate Constitutional head (President) for the Naga Nation.

The Naga National leaders also exalted the Indian political leaders for understanding the Naga issues and also showing their keenness to resolve the same at the earliest.

TNL president Weapon Zimik and Ukhrul ADC Chairman Dr Yaronsho Ngalung also spoke at the occasion.

The programme was attended by leaders of the NSCN (IM) Ukhrul ADC Members, social organizations (TNL, TSL, TNWL, HKL, TMNL) Church leaders, headmen and the people of the district who packed the Church.

Source: The Sangai Express