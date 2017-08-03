3 members of Manipur outfit held

The Delhi Police Special Cell claims to have arrested the commander-in-chief, finance secretary and another member of the Manipur-based banned terror outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP). The accused were arrested from north Delhi on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said they had received a tip-off that KCP leader Laishram Ranjit Meitei alias Manao alias Apik alias Tamnganba alias Loya was in Delhi to set-up the organisation’s base here.

‘Anti-national activities’

“It was learnt that he had plans to set-up a hideout in Delhi to carry out anti-national activities,” Mr. Kushwah said.

The trio were arrested after specific input that Laishram would meet the outfit’s finance secretary, Khumanthem Naobicha Singh alias Jack, and Thoidam Chaothoi alias Chingsang alias Raju at a Tibetan market near Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminus.

“We have seized a laptop, a tablet, two phones with Nepal and north-east SIM cards, a pen drive containing KCP letterheads, railway tickets and some personal diaries,” said Mr. Kushwah.

According to the police, Laishram and the other members operated out of Kakarbeta near the West Bengal-Nepal border to evade arrest.

Laishram, who was on the run for the past five years for carrying out alleged anti-national activities, was earlier arrested by the Manipur police.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they used to extort money from various government authorities, businessmen, local political parties and operators of oil tankers.

Extortion money

“The cadres based in Manipur would collect the extorted money and distribute it among different wings of the banned outfit. A share of the money was also received by leaders of the outfit based in Nepal,” added Mr. Kushwah.

The group had recently fired at oil tankers after the association refused to pay up, the police said.

According to the police, the banned outfit was formed in January 2016 after the coming together of three factions — KCP-Poirei, KCP-Tamnganba and KCP-Paikhomba.

“Their roles and motives behind coming to Delhi are being ascertained. We are seeking more information from the Manipur police to find out their exact plan,” said Mr. Kushwah.

