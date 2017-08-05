5th Panchayat General Election Over 4000 candidates clear scrutiny

Imphal, August 27 2017: Till late last night, altogether 4031 candidates for the 5th Panchayat General Election have cleared the scrutiny.

The election is scheduled on October 7.

According to information received from the State Election Commission, election documents submitted by 216 Zilla Parishad candidates, 511 Pradhan candidates and 3304 Ward Member candidates were cleared by respective Returning Officers during the scrutiny held yesterday.

However, nomination papers of nine candidates were rejected.

August 29 is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.

In Imphal East district, the number of Zilla Parishad candidates, Pradhan candidates and Ward Member candidates who have cleared scrutiny are 58, 155 and 964.The corresponding figures for Imphal West and Thoubal districts are 46, 116 and 689, and 37, 99 and 748.

Likewise, in Bishnupur district, the number of Zilla Parishad candidates, Pradhan candidates and Ward Member whose nomination papers have been scrutinised and okayed are 37, 69 and 428.

The corresponding figures for Kakching and Jiribam districts are 18, 45 and 316 and 20, 27 and 159 respectively.

Altogether 60 Zilla Parishad Members, 161 Pradhans and 1513 Ward Members would be elected by the election scheduled on October 7 where 7,16,830 voters are expected to exercise their right to adult suffrage at 1521 polling stations.

Source: The Sangai Express