86th death anniversary of Haipou Jadonang Hill-valley unity not new : Gaikhangam

Imphal, August 29 2017: The unity between the people of the hills and the people of the valley is not new but has been there since time immemorial, said former Deputy CM and MLA of Nungba AC Gaikhangam .

He was speaking at the occasion of the 86th death anniversary of Haipou Jadonang observed today at the Haipou Jadonang Park at Keishampat .

Gaikhangam further said that people should be wary of the efforts by unscrupulous elements who are trying to break the age-old unity and urged all concerned not to be trapped by their web of lies .

Freedom fighter Jadonang is among those who sacrificed for their motherland and it is an honour to get the opportunity to pay floral tributes to him on his death anniversary, he said .

Former Union Minister Prof Meijinlung Kamson said Jadonang was among those who rebelled against the British Rule in the North-East and also lauded the courage of the leader .

A two minute silence was observed as a mark of respect and floral tributes were paid to the photograph of the leader .

Lok Janshakti Party, Manipur unit also observed the 86th Haipou Jadonang death anniversary at its office located at Babupara .

Revenue Minister Karam Shyam attended the programme as the chief guest while State unit LJP president Thangkhangin Ngaihte presided .

Spokesperson of LJP Manipur N Ibohal said that the present generation should cherish the role of Haipou Jadonang for the integrity of Manipur .

He further conveyed his wish for organising anniversaries of patriots of the State in an inclusive manner in order to reflect the unity and integrity of the State.

He said that the present generation should take the onus of organising such functions in an inclusive manner rather than organising exclusively within the confines of a particular community .

Recalling the contributions of freedom fighter Haipou Jadonang for bringing unity among the diverse communities of the State, Ibohal further called upon all concerned to build unity among the hill and valley people by shedding all differences on the base laid by Haipou Jadonang .

The contributions and role of Haipou Jadonang in weaving integrity of the State were deliberated by speakers of the function .

Zeliangrong Rachapriak Phom also observed the 86th Haipou Jadonang Martyr’s day at Kalum Kai, Chingmeirong headquarters with Dimrei Remai, VP of TRCP (AMN) as the chief guest .

D Karaona, priest of TRCP (AMN) was the president of the function.

Prof Lanbilung Gonmei was the resource person.

