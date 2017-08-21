A selfie a day without editor keeps the fear away

Birkarnelzelzit Thiyam

It’s indeed the ultimate truth for if you want to change the world, start off by making your bed. When someone makes their bed as soon as they wake up, they feel a little pride in them for completing a task which gives them the excitement to follow the next. Try completing small task everyday, because it’s easy, makes you do faster, and makes you do big things in the small great ways.

If you want to be a great business man, try to be happy in how you wear and what you wear, try wearing your dress smartly and proudly, because if you can’t convince yourself that what you are wearing is perfect, how will you convince the world that your product is good. And it’s not about wearing the branded items but making the unbranded branded with your quality.

Be a fashionista, wear the dress that is at the most comfortable level. Look most of the time in the mirror, until you feel it’s okay. Always wear the best dress you have , that will boost up your personality, and a little smile that will make yourself the centre of attention as it will make you think big and have an open mind.

Always wear a watch for it will not only be useful when you are late but it will always insist you to do something on time and will also give you inner happiness of being punctual. That feeling will again make you proud of doing everything on time and to keep up the reputation. Being punctual on social life and diet plans will not help you in only one thing, to die after everyone of your team dies; well that’s a good one though.

Every morning when you wake up, wish your parents GOOD MORNING, it’s not about learning manners or acting like foreigners but the smile that you receive when you wish them will make you feel so fresh, it will make you feel that TODAY IS GOING TO BE AMAZING. You must have also experienced this during school or college days, when you meet a teacher on the way and you get a good response from them for your wish, that day was amazing. Isn’t it? It’s not just manner but building courage to live at the moment with the simplest method.

You sometimes seem to not wanna throw plastic wrappers in dustbin thinking that your lone effort is uncountable in this crowded world. It’s not about you throwing the wrapper in the dustbin but it’s about being human that needs no stick on your ass to do right things, it’s about showing your readiness, it’s not just environmental cleanliness but mental cleanliness. If you are a person who is ready to throw those, the world will know that you have a clean mind, which will make you a leader not an advertiser.

Have you seen people who laughs so much when they watch horror movies? They will say that the ghost looks unreal or blah blah excuses. And they will laugh more when you are hell scared. To take a look or observe a fact, you know why he is laughing? Do you think he is not scared? He is hell scared as you are, he is trying to kill the fear by making up funny stories. And when he laughs, the fear goes away. Whenever you face danger, force yourself to laugh, find the stupidest thing to blame the problem to make yourself laugh, it will not end the problem but give you the holy weapon to fight with that problem.

Doing exercise regularly will increase your physical strength, playing chess will increase your mental strength but roaming will increase your strength to withstand fear by your heart. By roaming I not only mean traveling but doing new things which have high chance of failing. Crossing a river with a bridge will give you memories of cinematic frames but crossing the river by swimming will not only give you the cinematic frames but also the strength to laugh like hell when you fail, and that’s what all humans are hunting for.

(The writer is a Motivational Orator, based in Canada. And can be reached at birkarnelzelzitthiyam3073@gmail.com; Facebook – Birkarnelzelzit – Young Thoughts; Twitter – Birkarnelzelzit, INSTAGRAM – Birkarnal, watch his WILL motivational videos by going to his YouTube channel @birkarnelzelzit thiyam)

Source: The Sangai Express