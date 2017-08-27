Back Door Entry at MPSC, Manipur

With the advent of new Chairman, we hope that MPSC will conduct free and fair exams giving a chance of hope to all hardworking candidates of Manipur. But, it seems to be a distant dream.

Advt 06/2017 dated 21 Jul 2017 was issued by MPSC for recruitment of District Information Officer ( 02 vacancies) and Assistant Publicity Officer (01 Vacancy). Essential qualification of the exam is Degree and Degree/Diploma in Journalism OR Certificate in Journalism The date of examination was fixed on 25 Aug 2017.

However, on 21 Aug 17, only four days the exam, MPSC conducted its meeting to change the eligibility criteria stating that, Master Degree in Science /Mass Communication are also eligible. The exam was conducted on 25 Aug 17. However, some admit cards were printed as 31 Aug 17 as the date of exam.

So MPSC issued another notification on 26 Aug 17 which allowed any other candidate whose date of exam is printed as 31 Aug 17 to appear for an exam to be conducted on 28 Aug 17. The notification also allowed other candidates to appear on 28 Aug 17, even if they have not applied for the post. Now with this fiasco, the following questions remain unanswered:

1. Essential qualification of the Exam includes Degree/Diploma in Journalism OR Certificate in Journalism. Why MPSC amended its essential qualification only before 04 days of examination?

2. District Information Officer/Assistant Publicity Officer is specialised job. Why MPSC allowed candidates with Master Degree in Science to appear for the exam. There are thousands of candidates who hold Master Degree in Science. And there are only 03 vacancies in the advertisements. There are only few people in Manipur who have invested their time and money studying journalism. These people are looking for Jobs which suit their academic qualification. Why their rights are being confiscated? If opportunity is not given to them, will any students take up journalism in future?

3. Why is examination to be conducted twice? When exams are conducted in phase, questions are different, difficulty level of questions will differ. Hence selection rate will differ. MPSC is a full commission with Soldiers and IAS Officers. Why is MPSC blaming a third party, Cube Ten technology? If MPSC denies its mistake and shirks off responsibility, then what is the use of posting IAS Officers at the Office? Taking moral responsibility, MPSC should cancel the exam on 25 Aug 17 and re-conduct fresh. Otherwise, Many candidates will go to the court to redress their grievances.

4. The notification dated 26 Aug 17, it is stated that anybody who have not applied for the exam can also appear for the exam on 28 Aug 17. MPSC is great. MPSC can do anything, everything. MPSC don’t know the rules and it has no fear of law of the land. Where can we find any examination body on this planet, which allows candidates to sit in an exam without applying for it ? Now anybody with Master Degree in Science will apply for the exam and appear on 28 Aug 17.

It seems that bribery and nepotism is knocking the door of MPSC again. It seems that relatives of MPSC who holds Master Degree in Science are vying for the posts (it’s only an assumption) It is also possible that the abovementioned 04 posts are already sold out to politicians. Great injustice is done to candidates studying Journalism. In such conditions, how can a candidate keep faith on MPSC?

How will the students work hard for their career if such misdoings happen every now and then? Such inefficient style of working of MPSC will only disturb the school and college environment. And this could be one of the reasons, why students come out on streets frequently. Because they have no faith in the system.

Yours,

Mohd Amir

Yairipok Bamonleikai,Thoubal Manipur

This Article was sent by Amir Khan, who can be contacted at anjamir2003(at)gmail(dot)com.