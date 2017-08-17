CCpur bags cleanest DHQs award, DC lauds people’s altruism

CCpur, August 16 2017: Subsequent to the persistent efforts of the Churachandpur district administration to clear the town area of litter and garbage and promote healthy living to its residents, the district was adjudged the ‘Cleanest District Headquarters’ on the occasion of the Independence Day.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh presented the award to CEO of ADC, Churachandpur, TK Simte during the Independence Day celebration at Imphal.

The award was later taken to the venue in Churachandpur, where the celebration also took place.

The first State Level Swachhata Award 2017 was conducted by the State Government under the Swachh Bharat Mission and Churachandpur was declared the winner on the basis of assessments conducted by panels of independent judges appointed for the competition, according to an official notification issued by Special Secretary (MAHUD) M Joy Singh.

Heaping praise on the people of Churachandpur, Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia in his speech on the 71st Independence Day said that the cooperation and active participation of all stakeholders more particularly the inhabitants in the cleanliness drives conducted by the district administration was highly commendable and exemplary.

Four individual – District Youth Coordinator H Doungel, Medical Officer of PHC Dr Steve M Tungnung Behiang , SI Thanglianmang Paite (In-charge Drug Cell), and Election Department peon Paokhojang Khongsai have been shortlisted by a panel and conferred with special awards for their outstanding performances.

Fifteen other officials from the police, medical and education departments were also honoured along with four NCC cadets and six tribal chiefs, reports our correspondent.

Source: The Sangai Express