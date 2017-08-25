CM hails Ravi Shankar

IMPHAL, Aug 24:Chief Minister N Biren Singh in his first trip since the surrender of 68 militants last week, lauded Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the Art of Living for their role in the historic event in Manipur during his visit to the Art of Living International Ashram in Bengaluru yesterday.

Addressing a gathering of thousands at the Ashram, the Chief Minister said, “This is the first time that so many militants have surrendered, with their arms. This is all thanks to Gurudev.

He has worked in our State for many years, and made this possible. His message has reached many places, and many youth, now realizing the truth are turning towards the mainstream. We are ready to rehabilitate them”.

During his meeting with the spiritual leader, CM Biren discussed his plans for peace and stability in Manipur.

Source: The Sangai Express