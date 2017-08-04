Death of woman at Andro police station ; Four policemen suspended

Imphal, August 03 2017: In connection with the controversial death of Mutum (O) Indira inside the toilet of Andro police station, four police personnel have been placed under suspension.

Responding to a call attention motion raised by Opposition Member Kh Joykisan regarding the controversial death, Chief Minister N Biren who is also in charge of Home Department informed the House that a magisterial enquiry would be conducted into the death of Indira.

Maintaining that police took her away on the pretext of talking about something, Joykisan asked who would be held responsible for the death of Indira inside police custody.

It was a blatant case of human rights violation, Joykisan said.

Questioning whether it was a pure case of suicide or was she subjected to inhuman treatment like rape, Joykisan demanded the Chief Minister to table a detailed report.

Noting that the incident was a shocking one, Biren stated that four police personnel of Andro station were placed under suspension on the day the woman was found dead.

Pending an investigation, the Officer-in-Charge of the station has been stripped off of all duties.

Announcing that a magisterial enquiry would be ordered into the controversial death, Biren said that the enquiry committee would investigate the facts and circumstances of the death including whether she was physically and/or sexually assaulted.

Acting on a complaint filed by one Sarungbam Loken which said that his wife Sunibala was missing since July 25, Indira was taken to police custody on July 31 and she was found hung to death inside the toilet of Andro police station.

Family members of the deceased, the JAC constituted in connection with the controversial death and Andro AC MLA Th Shyamkumar had already held a joint meeting on the matter, Biren added.

Source: The Sangai Express