Demanding local MLA be included in ‘Other Members’ of varsity Bill, Joykisan walks out House gives nod to DM University Bill

Imphal, August 03 2017: Manipur Legislative Assembly today passed the Dhanamanjuri University Bill 2017 paving the way for setting up Dhanamanjuri University under the funding of Ministry of Human Resources Development.

The university is to be set up by conglomerating five colleges under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

The five colleges are DM College of Science, DM College of Arts, DM College of Commerce, LMS Law College and GP Women’s College.

The Bill was put forth by Education Minister Th Radheshyam for passage in the House after a discussion.

During the discussion, Opposition MLAs O Surajkumar and Th Joykisan urged the Speaker of the House to amalgamate seven colleges instead of five under the university.

They were of the view that the matter of movable and in-movable properties of the colleges to be covered by the university and placing of teaching staff of the colleges be referred to the Select Committee of the House.

In reply, Chief Minister N Biren who is also the leader of the House stated that the previous Government had numerous discussions on setting up of the university.

The CM urged Members of the House to give approval to the Bill in the interest of the youth.

He stated that certain desirable clauses could be inserted in the Bill from time to time after converting it into an Act.

Education Minister Radheshyam noted that implementation of the programmes taken up under RUSA has to be completed within this year so the university can be set up within the deadline.

Pointing out that if the university is not established within the deadline after passing the Bill then the State would lose an amount of Rs 55 crore, he appealed to Members of the House to approve the Bill.

On the other hand, MLA Joykisan urged the Speaker of the House to give an assurance that the local MLA (Thangmeiband) would also be covered by the clause ‘Other Members’ contained in the Bill or else he would not take part in the discussion on passage of the Bill.

When proceedings of the House began to pass the Bill, MLA Joykisan walked out of the House.

However, the House passed the Bill in his absence.

Source: The Sangai Express