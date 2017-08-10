Drugs worth Rs 8 lakh seized

Imphal, August 09 2017: Imphal East District Police arrested three individuals and seized drug items worth more than Rs 8 lakh in two separate raids today at around noon.

The arrested individuals and the seized drugs were displayed before media persons at Imphal East SP Office complex.

Briefing media persons, SP, K Kabib stated that today, at around 11.35 am, a team of Imphal East District Police acting under the supervision of M Kumarjit, Additional SP (Ops) and led by Inspector B Lungthang Vaiphei, OC Imphal East Commando, rushed to Nambol Kabowakching area after providing prior information to Bishnupur district police control room and raided the house of one Takhellambam Shashikanta alias Sashi alias Atomba (36) s/o Thambalngou of Nambol Kabowakching in the presence of a Magistrate and arrested Shashikanta from his residence and seized one mobile phone.

Acting on the disclosure of Shashikanta, the police raided the house of his business partner, identified as Ningthoujam Angangtomba alias Tomba (52) s/o (L) Nilachandra of Leimaram Waroiching at around 12.10 pm and seized 25 grams of heroin powder and one mobile phone from his possession.

SP, K Kabib pointed out that the seized drug is worth around Rs 3 lakh in the market.

On the other hand, acting on specific information about the presence of drug smugglers/dealers at Khurai Khomidok area, Kongba Turel Mapal, a team of Imphal East district police acting under the supervision of M Kumarjit, Additional SP (Ops) Imphal East and under the joint command of Deputy SP (Commando) K Robinson and RK Saklemba, DSP (Ops) led by B Lungthang Vaiphei, OC Imphal East (Commando) rushed to the spot and raided the house of one Sangomshangbam Mujibur Rahaman alias Ango (27) s/o S Amu Shah of Khurai Khomidok Turel Mapal in the presence of Magistrate and arrested the individual and recovered one big suit case containing 20,890 number of Spasmo Proxyvon capsules and one polythene bag containing 1290 number of Spasmo Proxyvon capsules .

Kabib further mentioned that cases have been registered against the three arrested individuals under the ND and PS Act for further necessary actions.

Source: The Sangai Express