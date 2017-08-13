Education Minister mulls regularising aided teachers

Imphal, August 12 2017: Education Labour & Employment Minister Th Radheshyam presented incentive cash awards to the successful students of HSLC, 2016-17 of Keisham Birjit High School (aided) on the occasion of the 7th death anniversary of its founder Keisham Birjit Singh today at Patsoi.

Sharing the dais with him were MLA, Patsoi A/C, Ak Mirabai Devi; Pradhan, Patsoi Gram Panchayat, N Tomba Singh; president, SMC, K Birjit High School, Keisham Binodkumar Singh; subscriber, SMC, K Birjit High School, Keisham Birbal Singh & donor, SMC, K Birjit High School, Keisham Bijoychandra Singh .

The dignitaries along with the school authorities, staff and students paid floral tributes to the photo of late Keisham Birjit Singh.

In his keynote address, N Tuleshwor Singh, one of the teachers of the school narrated the journey of the school from old days in 1972 when it started proper functioning from scratch even without having adequate basic amenities like uniform and textbooks till the present situation where altogether 167 students were enrolled with enough graduate teachers to teach them.

He said that the school is now running with financial assistance from the Government.

Upon analysing the pros and cons of the school, Minister Radheshyam emphasised that there is a need to see to the loopholes of the school and find ways to solve the problems of inefficiency of the teachers to impart their maximum knowledge to the students with the current 1:13 teacher�student ratio.

He questioned as to why the pass percentage of students of the school has decreased now as compared to 87-97 percent in 2011-12.

Giving a brief insight on the present education scenario in the State, he said that he would discuss with the Government and find a way to regularise the aided teachers taking note of the 4000 vacancies of teachers in different parts of the State including the rural areas.

He said that it is a crucial matter to decide whether to look into the infrastructure first or welfare of the teachers or students.

Referring to the miserable condition of a school at Mao during his recent visit to attend the tripartite talk with the UNC and the Centre, the Minister observed that one way to regularise the teachers is amalgamation of three schools together.

Focussing on the main objective of the event, he said, “The founder of the school, K Birjit had a great personality with a big heart who cared for the poor and needy and his main task was to identify talented students, groom encourage and inspire these young minds to become leaders of tomorrow.

The strategic location of the school in the outskirts-far away from the noises and hustles and bustles of the city is indeed an advantage for grooming the students in a proper academic environment.”

President over the function, Minister Mirabai who was one of the first batch students of the school recalled that there were no proper roads and benches and other infrastructure when she studied in the school in 1972.

Stressing on the role of education in developing human resources, she said that students need to work hard to find a place in today’s competitive world of computer age and avoid unnecessary social involvement that could distract them from studies.

Sharing the good news that Keisham Birjit High School (aided) is currently striving for conversion in spite of the financial constraints and pending Cabinet decision due to the election code of conduct early this year, she appealed to the Minister to find quick measures to update and regularise the school.

She also initiated of starting a tution centre at the school where students will be taught on three subjects from September to December.

“I will bear the cost of Rs.30,000 per month for hiring 3/4 teachers for the purpose,” The MLA declared.

Minister Radheshyam and MLA Ak Mirabai donated a sum of Rs 10,000 each for promoting the developmental activities of the school.

Teachers, staff, students and guardians of the school took part in the observance function.

Source: The Sangai Express