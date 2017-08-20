Flagging off ceremony of “Manipur Super 30”

Imphal, August 19 2017: The inaugural batch of Coal India “Manipur Super 30” was flagged off in a grand ceremony at Leimakhong military garrison today, informed a press release of PIB Defence.

The project, first of its kind in the State of Manipur, is a joint venture of Red Shield Division, Coal India Limited and CSRL (Centre for Corporate Social Responsibility and Leadership) to provide quality coaching and guidance of IIT/JEE to meritorious and deserving students from economically deprived sections of society.

The cost of the entire project is being borne by Coal Indian Limited.

The inaugural batch of 18 students was flagged off to Guwahati by Brigadier SKS Chauhan, Officiating GOC Red Shield Division.

Brigadier Dipankar Saha, Commander Senapati Brigade, Krishnamurti Singh, Executive Director CSRL, parents, and other military and civilian dignitaries were present at the ceremony, it said.

Brig SKS Chauhan, Dy GOC Red Shield Division, while speaking to students and their parents said that the Army is committed to the people of Manipur and will take all steps possible to make the events like “Manipur Super 30”, a success.

He added that such events will enable progress and empowerment of the deserving youth thereby contributing to development of the society and Nation at large.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier Dipankar Saha exhorted the students to seize this golden opportunity and work hard to realize their cherished dreams.

He said that the project will provide the students the pedestal to achieve their ambitions and will also help in making a lasting contribution towards the society.

Khumckcham Sonam Devi of Kakching, who was amongst the selected students said that she always dreamt of taking coaching on good institution but could not do so as her parents are poor and could not support her endeavour financially.

She said this opportunity is dream come true for her.

ID Deepali, mother of student Pithiuliu ID of Tamenglong said that her daughter applied for this exam on her own, never told her about it and surprised her with the news when she was selected.

She said she has seven children and is not able to support financially taxing coaching of her daughter.

Source: The Sangai Express