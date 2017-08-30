Girl juveniles in gang fight counselled

Imphal, August 29 2017: In the first of its kind in Manipur, Imphal West district police, Juvenile Unit, enquired into an incident of a brawl between some juvenile girls which was uploaded in social media sites including Facebook and WhatsApp on August 28 and after identifying them counselled them.

A press release issued by the SP, Imphal West today, stated that on enquiry, it was established that the incident took place at Lamdeng, Imphal West on Sunday, August 27 and the fight/ brawl occurred between gangs of juvenile girls.

It stated that 17 girls who were involved in the fight and 6 boys who were encouraging the fight were identified .

They were given due counselling by the members of the District Child Protection Unit, Imphal West and Child Line, Manipur not to engage in such activities again .

They were later handed over to their respective parents who also assured that they would take due care not to let their children and wards indulge in any act of violence in the future.

Source: The Sangai Express