Gold worth Rs 6.969 Cr seized

Imphal, August 18 2017: Personnel of 12 AR of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) apprehended one gold smuggler carrying 140 gold bars weighing about 23.230 kgs worth Rs 6.969 crore at Tengnoupal vehicle check post, on August 17.

A statement issued by the PRO of IGAR (S) said that at around 5.05 pm, a bus bearing Regd No MN 04 7351 carrying wooden planks was intercepted and stopped at vehicle check post Tengnoupal for checking.

During thorough checking, some suspicious modification was noticed near the radiator of the bus above the driver’s side head light.

On further checking some suspicious packets were recovered from the modified compartment, it said.

On opening the packets, gold bars weighing approximately 23.230 Kgs (140 bars) were found .

The driver of the bus Md Kamal Hassan s/o (L) Hazi Salim of Kwakta Sevla Ward No 3, Bishnupur district was interrogated and he revealed regarding 11 such packets of gold bars that were concealed in the bus.

The recovered gold bars along with the bus driver were handed over to Custom Authorities, Moreh, it added.

