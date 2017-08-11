Highway work likely to be delayed, October deadline for tender process may be aborted

Imphal, August 10 2017: With the State Government not in a position to submit an estimate of land and standing properties which would be affected by the development work of Lilong-Kongkhang section of Imphal-Moreh highway, the same project is likely to be delayed.

Notably, the Central Government’s Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has already given its approval to sanction Rs 1630 crore for the highway project.

Subsequent upon the committee’s approval, NHIDCL which is the implementing agency of the project has set a target of holding tender for the same work by October this year.

NHIDCL has already prepared ‘Request for Publication’ and the same has been submitted to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Both Imphal-Moreh highway and Imphal-Mao highway are crucial for Indo-Myanmar border trade.

Moreover, these highways are key components of Asian Highway-1 and Asian Highway-2 .

It was with a view to develop Imphal-Moreh highway as a standard highway that the Central Government’s Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs sanctioned Rs 1630 crore.

Asian Highway-1 would connect Tokyo with Istanbul, Turkey through Korea, China, Hong Kong, South East Asia, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Afghanistan and many other countries.

Its total length is 20,557 Km .

These countries have been constructing the highway within their respective jurisdictions with a view to excel each other, informed an official source.

PWD’s Project Implementing Unit (PIU) started due process for development of Imphal-Moreh highway since 2013-14. NHIDCL joined the same initiative from March 2016.

Development of Imphal-Moreh highway would be done in two portions namely Lilong-Wangjing and Wangjing-Kongkhang.

The highway would have service lane in town areas along Lilong-Wangjing section.

The highway would be expanded up to 37.5 metres where there would be service lane.

At other areas, the highway would be extended up to 30 metres.

The existing breadth of Imphal-Moreh highway’s bituminous lane is 7 metres and it would be expanded up to 10 metres.

The whole amount needed for payment of compensation for land and standing properties affected by expansion of the highway from Lilong to Kongkhang would be borne by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

It has been more than a year since NHIDCL asked the State Government to give an estimate of the amount needed for payment of compensation for land and standing properties which would be affected.

But the DCs concerned are yet to give any estimate.

As such, NHIDCL’s plan to complete the tender process by October is likely to be aborted, informed the source.

Source: The Sangai Express