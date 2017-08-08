Home Guard stir to go on till Aug 15

Imphal, August 07 2017: Manipur Home Guard Employees’ Welfare Association has decided to carry on its ongoing hunger strike till August 15. Future course of agitation would be decided after I-Day if their demands, including enhancement of duty allowance, are not met.

The Manipur Home Guard Employees’ Welfare Association decided this during a special general body meeting held today at GM Hall.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, president of the association Yanglem Mangi Singh said that the State Govt should follow the directions of the Supreme Court and High Court of Manipur regarding increment of duty allowance of Home Guard personnel.

90 per cent of the salary to be increased should be borne by the Union Home Ministry while the remaining 10 per cent should be borne by the State Govt.

The State Govt should do the needful to ensure that Home Guard personnel get their entitlement, Mangi said.

He further said that the Home Guard personnel would carry on its ongoing hunger strike till August 15 and they would decide further course of agitation after Independence Day celebration if their demands are not met then.

The demands of Manipur Home Guard Employees’ Welfare Association are enhancement of duty allowance, streamlining of Home Guards and opening of a women’s division.

Source: The Sangai Express