Journos to remember Hiten Mahanta on 29 August

By NJ Thakuria

Guwahati: Journalist’s Forum Assam (JFA) will remember eminent journalist Hiten Mahanta on 29 August on his second death anniversary. The memorial meeting has been organized at Guwahati Press Club on Tuesday at 3 pm, where his colleagues and well-wishers will pay homage to the honest, brave and outspoken media persons.

Mahanta, who remained vocal for the basic minimum rights of media employees, also raised relentless voices against the separatist militants of the trouble-torn northeastern region. Born in Guwahati (1957), Mahanta completed his PU (10+2 standard) from the prestigious

Cotton College and joined Pragjyotish College for graduation. Then he got admitted in Gauhati University and completed his post-graduation course in Political Science.

For some years, Mahata was engaged with the Left movement in Assam. But later he abandoned their company to join with professional journalism through various Assamese newspapers. His professional career started through Janakranti in 1984 and later worked for Ajir Asom and Natun Dainik. For more than a decade he used to write media columns as an independent journalist on various socio- political developments of the State.

An honourable member of Guwahati Press Club, Mahanta was also associated with the JFA and Journalist Action Committee. He was also the founder president of All Assam Media Employees Federation. While demanding securities to media persons always, Mahanta did not hesitate to write media columns against biased journalism as well.

This Press Release was sent by T Navajyoti, who can be contacted at tnavajyoti(at)gmail(dot)com.