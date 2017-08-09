Kangpokpi shutdown total, paralyses normal life ; Sustained stir from August 11 announced

Kangpokpi, August 08 2017: The otherwise busy district headquarters of Kangpokpi and hectic Trans Asian Highway No 1, also known as NH-2 along Imphal-Dimapur road, wore completely deserted looks today during the 24 hrs total shutdown over the alleged illegal encroachment of Haraothel land for construction of National Sports University.

The 24 hrs total shutdown from 6 am today till 6 am of August 9 was collectively imposed by CSOs of Kangpokpi spearheaded by Kuki Students’ Organization, Sadar Hills seeking the State Government’s attention for an amicable solution over the controversial NSU site.

The shutdown was total affecting the business sector, educational institutions, Government institutions, traffic flow along the busy NH-2 and completely disrupted normal life in the district.

Volunteers were seen deployed at two strategic locations at Taphou Kuki and Gamgiphai who strictly manned the highway checking the vehicles.

Business establishments at Kangpokpi remained shut while educational institutions, local traffic and other normal activities also came to a grinding halt apart from minimal attendance recorded in all Government institutions.

Similar impact was also witnessed in most of the areas from Taphou Kuki to Gamgiphai including Keithelmanbi, Bongmol, Leikop, Sapormeina and Motbung .

No vehicular movement was witnessed along the National Highway.

However, security forces including IRB, Assam Rifles personnel were seen deployed along the road monitoring the situation.

Speaking to media persons, KSO president Thangminlen Kipgen said, “Chief Minister N Biren Singh once assured us when we met him on Hill Leaders’ Day to seriously consider the issue and initiate steps for an amicable solution.”

However, during his inspection of the NSU site, the Chief Minister blatantly proclaimed that there is no dispute and even repeated this during the recently concluded Assembly session, said Thangminlen.

The student leader further said that though disappointed with the insincerity of the Chief Minister “we appealed again to solve the issue and even organized a peaceful sit-in- protest followed by today’s total shutdown to draw his attention but no response has been received.

“Therefore we have collectively decided to impose a sustained shutdown from 6 am of August 11 till the State Government invites us for negotiation and initiate the process for solving the dispute amicably,” he added.

No untoward incident has been reported till the time of filing this report.

Interestingly, the total shutdown was otherwise enjoyed by children and many other people.

Some children were seen playing in the water gathered at the potholes along the highway while some played cricket and others loitered along the highway.

Source: The Sangai Express