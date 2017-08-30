Kayisii visits flash flood scarred areas

Kangpokpi, August 29 2017: Tribal and Hill Areas Development Minister, N Kayasii visited the recent devastating flash flood and mudslide affected places in Senapati district and took stock of the situation.

The Minister also met the victims of the flash flood and mudslide during his visit and assured them all assistance in his capacity.

The recent rain that caused devastating flash flood in Senapati district has ravaged many localities and villages while hundreds have been rendered homeless, road connectivity cut off, standing crops submerged in mud and pebbles while trees and posts were uprooted causing much hardship to the people in the district.

The Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister visited the approximately 30 km stretch of paddy fields along Barak River and its tributaries which are the main sources of livelihood for the cultivators of the surrounding villages that have been badly damaged due to the heavy rain and mudslides inundating the standing crops at many places.

He also visited Makhan Khullen, one of the traditional villages situated on the hill top, where around 15 residential houses have been reportedly damaged apart from visiting Chakumai village and had a first-hand account of 14 houses affected as well as the IVR from Tabio to Maopungdong connecting Makhan and Chawainamai village which was totally blocked and cut off at many places .

The flood also extremely affected the district headquarters and Karong area while causing untold misery to 120 orphans of Compassionate Children Ministries Caring Home and Residential Academy ravaging all their belongings while many other houses in the area were inundated .

Though the water level is receding and roads are getting cleared at many places, many damages are still left unattended .

The victims are still struggling to reconstruct their houses and the standing crops have been badly affected.

