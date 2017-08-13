Kisan SAMPADA Yojana to increase farmers’ income : Biswajit

DIPR, August 12 2017: Commerce and Industries Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh has asserted that the Kisan SAMPADA Yojana will encourage the farmers and increase their incomes.

He was speaking at the “Road Show on World Food India 2017 & Promotion of New Scheme Kisan SAMPADA Yojana” function held at Hotel Classic Grande today.

He assured mass publicity of the scheme through the Department of Information and Public Relations.

Addressing the seminar attended by entrepreneurs and officials, Minister Biswajit said that the objective of Kisan SAMPADA is to supplement agriculture, modernise processing and decrease agri-waste.

He informed that there are seven schemes under the scheme of which Creation of the Backward and Forward Linkages is the most important.

He said that before the implementation of this scheme, the new Government had proposed opening of some new Common Facilities Centres.

Explaining further that major portion of products in the State go to waste, he pointed out that today Lemon growers in Kachai have been demoralized due to lack of market for their products and entrepreneurs to help them.

The Minister also spoke about the decreasing production of various fruits suitable in the State, including Orange in Tamenglong and Passion Fruit in Senapati and Churachandpur.

As such, the Government had proposed four CFCs, he added.

He also expressed hope that implementation of Kisan SAMPADA scheme will provide many opportunities to the farmers .

He maintained that he has already urged the entrepreneurs to invest more to provide new opportunities to our younger generation .

Stressing on the need to create wide publicity of the new scheme, the Minister observed that if the farmers whose products go to waste are link-up with the entrepreneurs through the scheme, it is possible that not a single product would go to waste.

He further observed that if we check products going to waste then the farmers and the entrepreneurs would earn more profits.

The scheme aims at maximum benefits for the farmers, he added.

He said that Manipur has huge potential in both agriculture of horticulture due to the fertile soil, however, we are lagging behind in taking advantages of the resources provided to us by nature.

Drawing comparison between China and Manipur, the Minister said that people of China give preference to their own products whereas we give preference to exported products sidelining our own products and resources.

Source: The Sangai Express